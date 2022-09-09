Local ladies gear up to participate in Saluki Women's Weekend

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Women's Leadership Council of Southern Illinois University Foundation is hosting its Inaugural Saluki Women’s Weekend.
The event is Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. For the full list of events, click here.
This year the event will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, celebrate the accomplishments of Saluki Women in Athletics and Education, announce the second cohort of the student mentorship program, and spread awareness on philanthropy for gender equity initiatives on campus.
Dr. Dawn Korte and Dean Camille Davidson, both from SIU stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more during a Live Interview.
There has been a change of venue for the Saluki Women’s Reception. It will be held at 6 p.m. Friday night at the SIU Alumni Tent at the SIU Alumni Association Guida-Moller Family Alumni Center, Woody Hall, 900 South Normal Avenue, in Carbondale.
