Local K-9 Unit helps community recover after trauma of homicide/suicide in Williamson County

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A community across southern Illinois is recovering after last week's tragic, murder-suicide in Carterville.
The staff at Integrated Health, where events unfolded, received a visit from Gary, the Therapy K-9 Unit at the Marion Police Department.
"Gary is a very fitting name for this furry guy," says Integrated Health's Dr. Alex Ashby, chiropractic physician and owner.
"He's not a standard police dog, he's there for more cuddles and support and to help people get through times of challenge and trauma and to help to improve their overall healing as well."
Gary is a part of the new K-9 Cares Community Therapy Dog program in Marion, started just last year. He consoles children and adults who are victims or witnesses to a traumatic incident.
"It was very helpful, everybody loved it," says Ashby. "It was definitely a good increase in the morale around here, for sure."
Ashby says there has been an "outpouring of support" from the community after employee Michelle L. Aumiller was shot-and-killed by her estranged husband, leaving behind two kids and a community asking why.
Behavioral and mental health specialist Jenna Farmer-Brackett, a clinical manager at Centerstone says "asking why" is a natural response to such an incident, one that is an emotionally-heavy topic, with no single answer.
"We've all had some level of impact and certainly there are families now that are just absolutely reeling in the trauma of what has happened," says Farmer-Brackett.
She says there is no time-table for people healing from emotional trauma, but the sooner one starts the easier it becomes.
"I think it's important," explains Farmer-Brackett, "Not only to have the conversation now, but in a month from now, in a year from now, just to continue talking and thinking and exploring again, how did we get here, what can we do different."
Integrated Health also offers mental and behavioral health programs, Dr. Ashby agrees it is important to seek help in times of crisis.
"Also having someone that you can lean on, whether that's a human or a dog or someone that you feel connected to make you feel that you are not alone," says Ashby, adding, "Which you aren't."
Integrated Health is holding a "Give Back Chiropractic Fundraiser" with 100 percent of money raised benefiting the family of last week's tragedy. Donations of cash or checks can also be dropped off at Integrated Health in Carterville or Harrisburg.