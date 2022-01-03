You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local hospitals highlight first babies born in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The new year is here and local couples welcomed very special gifts into the world. 

baptist health first baby

Baptist Health is introducing the world to Aspyn Leigh Rister. Aspyn was the very first baby born in the city of Paducah in 2022, arriving at 12:19 a.m. Aspyn came in at 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

Congrats to Shannon and Bryant Rister.

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah welcomed their first baby in 2022 at 12:43 p.m. January 1, 2022.

lourdes first 2022 baby

Baby Amelia Nari Lee was born to Charity and Joshua Lee, of Paducah, and was measured at 7 lbs. 3 oz. and 20 inches long. 

Congratulations to the Lee family.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you