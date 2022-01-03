Local hospitals highlight first babies born in 2022

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The new year is here and local couples welcomed very special gifts into the world.
Baptist Health is introducing the world to Aspyn Leigh Rister. Aspyn was the very first baby born in the city of Paducah in 2022, arriving at 12:19 a.m. Aspyn came in at 4 pounds, 12 ounces.
Congrats to Shannon and Bryant Rister.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah welcomed their first baby in 2022 at 12:43 p.m. January 1, 2022.
Baby Amelia Nari Lee was born to Charity and Joshua Lee, of Paducah, and was measured at 7 lbs. 3 oz. and 20 inches long.
Congratulations to the Lee family.