Local hospitals graded for safety

(WSIL) -- A non-profit organization has released it's spring 2022 hospital safety grades.
For 20 years The Leapfrog Group has collected, analyzed, and published hospital data on safety, quality, and resource use.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades (formerly known as Hospital Safety Scores) are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually.
An expert panel selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety, analyzed the data, and determined the weight of each measure based on evidence, opportunity
A hospital must have enough safety data available for our experts to issue them a letter grade. Hospitals missing more than six process measures, more than five outcome measures.
All hospitals are encouraged to voluntarily report additional safety data through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, but they are not required to do so to receive a Safety Grade.
At this time, Leapfrog is unable to assign a grade to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, children’s hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, etc.
Several local hospitals received grades from Leapfrog. Click here to see the full grades.
ILLINOIS
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - A (received a C in spring 2021)
- Above average performance in preventing most infections
- Below average in preventing MRSA and C. diff
- Above average in preventing majority of surgery problems
- Above average in preventing almost all safety problems
- Above average in communication and responsiveness of staff
- Heartland Regional Medical Center - C (received a C in spring 2021)
- Below average in preventing infections
- Above average in preventing problems after surgery
- Below average for safety problems
- Including harmful events, bed sores, collapsed lungs, etc.
- Below average in practices to prevent errors
- Including communication about medications and discharge
- SIH Herrin Hospital - C (received a C in spring 2021)
- Below average in preventing infections
- Above average in preventing problems after surgery
- Below average for safety problems
- Including patient falls/injuries, collapsed lungs, blood clots, etc.
- Above average in practices to prevent errors
- SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - C (received a B in spring 2021)
- Average in preventing infections
- Average preventing problems after surgery
- Below average for safety problems
- Including harmful events, bed sores, falls, blood clots, etc.
- Average in preventing errors
KENTUCKY
- Mercy Health Lourdes - A (received a B in spring 2021)
- Average in preventing infections
- Above average preventing problems after surgery
- Above average preventing safety problems
- Above average in preventing errors
- Baptist Health Paducah - B (received a B in spring 2021)
- Above average in preventing infections
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Average in preventing safety problems
- Average communication between staff
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center - C (received a C in spring 2021)
- Below average in preventing infections
- Including C. diff, blood and urinary tract infections
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Above average in preventing safety problems
- Below average in preventing errors
- Including Medication orders, communication
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital - D (received a C in spring 2021)
- Below average in preventing infections
- Including C. diff, urinary tract and surgical sites
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Below average in preventing safety problems
- Including harmful events, bed sores, falls, blood clots, etc.
- Below average in preventing errors
- Below average staff communication
MISSOURI
- Southeast Hospital - A (received an A in spring 2021)
- Average in preventing infections
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Average in preventing safety problems
- Above average in preventing errors
- Above average communication
- Saint Francis Medical Center - B (received an A in spring 2021)
- Above average in preventing infections
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Below average in preventing safety problems
- Including harmful events, falls, bed sores, collapsed lungs, etc.
- Above average in preventing errors
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center - B (received a C in spring 2021)
- Above average in preventing infections
- Average in preventing problems after surgery
- Below average in preventing safety problems
- Including harmful events, falls, blood clots, etc.
- Average in preventing errors
- Missouri Delta Medical Center Sikeston - C (received a C in spring 2021)
- Average in preventing infections
- Above average in preventing problems after surgery
- Above average in preventing safety problems
- Below average in preventing errors
- Including safe medication administration, communication
- Below average communication between staff