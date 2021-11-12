Local hospitals graded for safety performance

(WSIL) -- A non-profit organization has released it's annual hospital safety grades.
For 20 years The Leapfrog Group has collected, analyzed, and published hospital data on safety, quality, and resource use.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades (formerly known as Hospital Safety Scores) are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually.
An expert panel selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety, analyzed the data, and determined the weight of each measure based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Below is the grade for several hospitals in our region:
ILLINOIS
- SSM Health, Mt. Vernon - A
- Above average performance in prevention of infection
- Above average performance in preventing problems during/after surgery
- Below average in safety including:
- Harmful events
- Dangerous bed sores
- Patient falls
- Collapsed lungs
- Dangerous Blood clots
- Above average performance in preventing errors
- Above average responsiveness of staff and communication with nurses
- Below average in specially trained doctors care for ICU patients
- Crossroads Community Hospital, Mt. Vernon - B
- Average performance in prevention of infection
- Above average in C. diff. infections
- Below average in preventing sepsis after surgery
- Above average performance in preventing problems before/after surgery
- Below average in one area: serious breathing problems
- Above average performance in preventing safety problems
- Below average in practices to prevent errors including:
- Doctors order medications through computer
- Safe medication administration
- Above average in communication between staff
- Average performance in prevention of infection
- Memorial Hospital of Carbondale
- Below average performance in prevention of infections
- MRSA infection, C. diff. infection, infection in the blood during ICU stay, sepsis after infection
- Above average in preventing infections in urinary tract during ICU stay and surgical sites after colon surgery
- Above average performance in preventing problems before/after surgery
- Average performance in preventing safety problems
- Below average: dangerous bed sores, collapsed lung
- Average: harmful events
- Above average: patient falls, falls causing broken bones, blood clots, air/gas bubble in blood
- Above average performance in practices to prevent errors
- Above average in staff communication
- Below average performance in prevention of infections
- Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion - C
- Below average performance in preventing infections
- C. diff infection, sepsis after surgery
- Above average performance in preventing problems before/after surgery
- Average performance in preventing safety problems
- Below average: harmful events, bed sores, collapsed lung, blood clots
- Above average: patient falls, falls causing broken bones, air/gas bubble in blood
- Below average in preventing errors
- Doctors ordering medications through computer, safe medication administration, communication about medicines, communication about discharge
- Below average communication among staff
- Below average: Communication with doctors, communication with nurses
- Above average: Responsiveness of staff
- Below average performance in preventing infections
- Herrin Hospital - C
- Average performance in preventing infections
- Above average: infections in blood and urinary tract during ICU stay, sepsis after surgery
- Below average: MRSA infection, C. diff infection
- Above average performance in preventing problems with surgery
- Below average: Death from serious treatable complications
- Above average: object left in patient's body, surgical wound splitting open, blood leakage, kidney injury, breathing problems, accidental cuts/tears
- Average performance in preventing safety problems
- Above average: harmful events, bed sores, air/gas bubble in blood
- Below average: patient falls, falls causing broken bones, collapsed lung, blood clots
- Above average preventing errors
- Average communication between staff
- Average performance in preventing infections
MISSOURI
- Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape Girardeau - A
- Above average performance in preventing infections
- Average: MRSA infection, infection in urinary tract during ICU stay
- Above average: C. diff. infection, infection in blood during ICU stay, surgical site infection after colon surgery
- Below average: sepsis infection after surgery
- Above average preventing problems with surgery
- Below average preventing safety problems
- Below: harmful events, bed sores, patient falls, falls causing broken bones, collapsed lung
- Above: blood clot, air/gas bubble in blood
- Above average in practices preventing errors
- Above average communication among staff
- Above average performance in preventing infections
- Southeast Hospital, Cape Girardeau - A
- Average performance preventing infections
- Above average: infection in urinary tract during ICU stay, surgical site after colon surgery, sepsis after surgery
- Below average: MRSA infection, C. diff infection, infection in blood during ICU stay
- Average performance preventing problems with surgery
- Above average: objects left in patient's body, surgical wound splitting open, serious breathing problem, accidental cuts/tears
- Below average: death from treatable complications, blood leakage, kidney injury after surgery
- Average performance in preventing safety problems
- Above average: harmful events, patient falls, falls causing broken bones, air/gas bubble in blood
- Average: bed sores
- Below average: collapsed lung, blood clots
- Above average in preventing errors
- Above average in communication among staff
- Average performance preventing infections
- Missouri Delta Medical Center - C
- Above average in preventing infections
- C. diff infection, infection in urinary tract
- Below average: sepsis after surgery
- Average performance in preventing problems with surgery
- Above average: surgical wound splitting open, serious breathing problem, accidental cuts/tears
- Below average: objects left in patient's body, kidney injuries
- Above average performance in preventing safety problems
- Below average in preventing errors
- Above average: doctors order medications through computer, handwashing
- Below average: safe medication administration, communication about medicines, communication about discharge, staff working together to prevent errors
- Below average communication among staff
- Above average in preventing infections
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center - C
- Above average performance in preventing infections
- Blow average: sepsis infection after surgery
- Above average in preventing problems with surgery
- Below average: breathing problems, death from treatable complications
- Average in preventing safety problems
- Above average: bed sores, falls causing broken bones, air/gas bubble in blood
- Below average: harmful events, patient falls, collapse lung, blood clots
- Average in practices to prevent errors
- Above average: safe medication administration, handwashing, staff working together to prevent errors
- Below average: doctors order medications through computer, communication about medicines, communication about discharge
- Below average communication among staff
- Above average performance in preventing infections
KENTUCKY
- Baptist Health Paducah - A
- Above average performance in preventing infections
- Above average performance in preventing problems before/after surgery
- Below average: death from treatable complications, breathing problems
- Above average in preventing safety problems
- Below average: falls causing broken bones, collapsed lung
- Above average in practices to prevent errors
- Average communication among staff
- Above average: enough qualified nurses, communication with doctors and nurses
- Below average: effective leadership, specially trained doctors for ICU patients, responsiveness of staff
- Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah - B
- Average performance in preventing infections
- Above average: C. diff infection, surgical site after colon surgery, sepsis after surgery
- Below average: MRSA infection, infection in the blood during ICU stay, infection in urinary tract during ICU stay
- Above average performance in preventing problems before/after surgery
- Above average preventing safety problems
- Average in practices to prevent errors
- Above average: doctors order medications through a computer, safe medication administration
- Below average: communication about medicines, communication about discharge
- Below average communication among staff
- Average performance in preventing infections
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Mayfield - C
- Below average performance in preventing infections
- Average performance preventing problems with surgery
- Above average: surgical wounds splitting open, accidental cuts/tears
- Below average: objects left in patient's body, blood leakage
- Above average in preventing safety problems
- Below average in preventing errors
- Above average communication among staff
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital - D
- Average performance preventing infections
- Average performance preventing problems before/after surgery
- Above average: objects left in patient's body, surgical wounds splitting open, blood leakage, kidney injury
- Below average: breathing problems, accidental cuts/tears
- Below average preventing safety problems
- harmful events, bed sores, falls, collapsed lung, blood clots
- Average performance in practices to prevent errors
- Average communication among staff
A hospital must have enough safety data available for our experts to issue them a letter grade. Hospitals missing more than six process measures, more than five outcome measures.
Click here to search for other hospitals and see a full breakdown of the safety grades.
All hospitals are encouraged to voluntarily report additional safety data through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, but they are not required to do so to receive a Safety Grade.
At this time, Leapfrog is unable to assign a grade to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, children’s hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, etc.