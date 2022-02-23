 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch
or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest
freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark
Foothills to far Western Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57
and 24.

* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this
afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the
evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday
Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Local hospital recognized for excellent service

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Hospital in Mt. Vernon is being recognized for its excellent service.

Crossroads Community Hospital received the "Women's Choice Award".

It acknowledges the facility as a top hospital out of more than 4,700 others.

Crossroads was honored for its single source Orthopedic Services, solid patient safety record and high recommendation rate.

Hospital leaders say the award would not be possible without its dedicated staff.

"It recognizes the outstanding care and commitment all of our nurses, all our medical staff members and everybody that works here at Crossroads gives. It's recognizing the dedication to give an exceptional experience every time you come through the doors." said William Davis, Crossroads Community Hospital CEO.

Crossroads Community Hospital was in the top 7 percent for Orthopedic Services and the top 6 percent for Emergency Care.

