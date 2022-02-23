Local hospital recognized for excellent service

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Hospital in Mt. Vernon is being recognized for its excellent service.
Crossroads Community Hospital received the "Women's Choice Award".
It acknowledges the facility as a top hospital out of more than 4,700 others.
Crossroads was honored for its single source Orthopedic Services, solid patient safety record and high recommendation rate.
Hospital leaders say the award would not be possible without its dedicated staff.
"It recognizes the outstanding care and commitment all of our nurses, all our medical staff members and everybody that works here at Crossroads gives. It's recognizing the dedication to give an exceptional experience every time you come through the doors." said William Davis, Crossroads Community Hospital CEO.
Crossroads Community Hospital was in the top 7 percent for Orthopedic Services and the top 6 percent for Emergency Care.