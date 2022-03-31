Local hospital donation will help non-profit

(WSIL) -- A local hospital will help a non-profit in Southern Illinois.
Heartland Regional Medical Center donated $10,000 to the Marion Ministerial Alliance.
They say it's in honor of doctor's day.
Heartland Medical staff President, Dr. Jeffery Deacon says they want to recognize the local impact the Ministerial Alliance has.
"Immediately everyone responded almost in unison. Let's give something back, let's find an organization to give something to. We don't need to have something else for ourselves this year, let's give that to someone else." said Dr. Jeffery Deacon, President of the Medical Staff, Heartland Hospital.
The donation will go towards general expenses and food upkeep.