Local hiring service working to fill vacant jobs

(WSIL) -- The latest unemployment numbers are in and they're not good news for Illinois.
As we continue figuring out the pandemic people at hire level in Marion are trying to place people in about 60 different vacant jobs.
"More and more companies are going to vaccination mandates and that is lessening the candidate pool for available workers." said Dana Dooley, Hire Level Director of Operations.
Right now, Illinois sits at 40th worst in the country in Unemployment at 5.7 percent.
Compare that to Kentucky's 4.1 percent OR Missouri at 17th best in the nation at just 3.5 percent.
Locally, job placement professionals at Hire Level have dozens of jobs waiting to be filled.
"A lot of our jobs are warehouse, logistics so we have seen a spike really since Covid impractically in logistics. And with more people ordering online, so online fulfillment and departments are huge in growing in that area. But, we saw a different spike and needs for workforce from many of our clients." said Dooley.
The national unemployment rate sits at 3.9 percent which is the best since February 2020 when unemployment was 3.5 percent nationwide.
According to the Department of Labor, the number of people 75 and older in the workforce is expected to nearly double by 2030.