Local high school students take time to speak with college reps

(WSIL) -- High Schools Students are learning about high education opportunities at SIU.
It was part of a regional college fair at the Banterra Center Thursday.
More than 60 colleges and universities were at the event.
Students were able to ask questions about programs, scholarships and deadlines.
Students we talked with call the event and informative and fun way to learn about their options.
"It was fun and I got to learn a lot about colleges I didn't know about and, like, different professions. Now I have more ideas for different majors that I may want to do." said Ariel Moyer, Junior at Carbondale Community High School
"I came here today because of all the college that are here today. All of them that I went to have my interest that I wanted to do. It narrowed it down, but I have so many colleges that I probably want to go to so it will be a hard decision to choose one." said Essence Johnson, Junior at Carbondale Community High School
The event was organized by the Illinois Association of College Admissions Coordinators.
More than 500 High School Students attended.