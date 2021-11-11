You have permission to edit this article.
Local high school hosts ceremony for Veterans Day

Mt. Vernon Township High School Veterans Day

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Township High School held a moment of silence Wednesday morning.

The band played taps and the choir sang the National Anthem.

The ceremony was put on by Ram, White & Blue.

It's a new organization at the high school that raises money for veterans.

"A year ago today tomorrow is the last day I saw my dad alive and then he passed away on the 17th. So it was always a very important day to him and I plan to continue to honor him year after year and all the other veterans." said, Kristy Wissinger, Mt. Vernon

"A lot of things weren't great for veterans coming back from Vietnam. So when I look at it nowadays and I see those young generation really socializing from the standpoint of being there today, I think it's great." said, Bruce Wells, Staff Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

"It's like a family here. They treat everyone with respect. They treat everyone with the dignity they deserve. The Ram, White and Blue, it's just a great club." said, Caleb Carter, Special Education Aide, Mount Vernon High School.

Mount Vernon veterans and Honor Flight staff were also part of the ceremony

