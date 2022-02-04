Local health department wants you to keep an eye on your heart

(WSIL) -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and most racial and ethnic groups in the U-S.
And the Southern Seven Health Department wants you to keep an eye on your heart.
The CDC says roughly 660-thousand people a-year in the U-S die from Heart Disease.
Most people don't know they have Heart Disease until they have a Heart Attack.
Natalie Sawyer with the Southern Seven Health Department says its hard to tell the warning signs.
High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put you at a higher risk for heart disease, including diabetes, being overweight or obese, having an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and excessive alcohol use.
The signs of a heart attack can be different for everyone, but the most common warning signs are pain or discomfort in the chest, lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting, jaw, neck or back pain, discomfort or pain in left arm or shoulder, and shortness of breath.
For more information on managing your heart health, visit cdc.gov/heartdisease or contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 for programs designed to help those living with or caring for someone with a chronic illness including heart disease.