Local group stuffs backpacks to help kids in need

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- School supplies and quality backpacks can be expensive and local leaders are making sure kids don't go without them.
It's part of the Backpacks for Success program in Carbondale. Organizers spent the day stuffing backpacks with all kinds of goodies from school supplies to inspirational quotes. The backpacks are donated from the community and then given back to it. Organizers say it's a great opportunity to teach the lesson of giving.
"I just think it's important for students to learn about giving back and helping other people. I think that's part of being in a community and growing up, graduating high school. But I also think there's a huge need in our community, there's a lot of students that need backpacks." said Jenna Jamieson, Business and Health Sciences Teacher, CCHS.
The backpacks will be given out at Carbondale High School, as well as the Boys and Girls Club. It's the 6th year of the event and the group hopes to do it again next year.