Local group invites all to celebrate classic hits with "Black & Gold Motown Party" fundraiser

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A local group wants to take you back in time with an upcoming fundraiser that celebrates music from Motown.
Connect 360 is hosting the Black and Gold Motown Party Saturday, July 30, from 6-10 pm. The evening will include a cash bar, social hour, raffle, and door prizes. There will also be live music with The Phonics. The event will take place at The Pavilion. The address is 1602 Sioux Dr. Marion, IL. 62959.
Tickets are $40 each, $70.00 for a couple, and $200 for a table. Food will be catered by Smokin K's BBQ and Cajun Cuisine. To purchase tickets go to Connect360.life/events or call (618) 751-0667 or (618) 889-2627