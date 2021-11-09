Local group host a community basketball league

(WSIL) -- The Dentmon Center in Carbondale is holding a program called Midnight Run. The program gives teens and adults up to 24 a fun option on Friday nights.
This is also an opportunity to be part of a Community Basketball League. Organizer Aaron Lee stopped by News 3 This Morning to share details.
Midnight Run will be every Friday from 11 a. .m to 2 p.m. at the Dentmon Center. The program is free to the community and players will receive free game jersey's and t-shirts. It begins this Friday, November 12 for ages 16 to 24. Lee says the purpose of the program is to give kids an opportunity to stay off the streets.
He says many of the groups involved in the program and the Dentmon Center are focused, "on eradicating a lot of the gun violence that's been happening in Carbondale in the last few years, so this gives them an option of things they can do in the evenings on the weekend when crime is really at a high level." It gives the teens and adults an option.
For more information contact Aaron Lee at (618) 203-1442.