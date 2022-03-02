Local group advocates for research before historical building is torn down

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---A local group wants to help preserve history in Carbondale.
On West Oak street, an old house was once the home to General John A. Logan.
Now, after being purchased by SIH, the home is set to be demolished.
The Carbondale Historic Preservation Commission doesn't want to prevent the demolition, but wants to do a proper dig before the building is torn down.
"We are concerned with it's demolition because it was purchased by SIH that any history that belongs to the city, that belongs to John A. Logan, that belongs to Civil War history, will be lost," said Commissioner Betsy Brown.
Local historians also want a sign at the site after the demolition.