Local grocery store give tips on how to save for your holiday meal

SESSER, IL (WSIL) – With Thanksgiving only a few days away, families continue to worry about rising food costs. So what can be done to lighten these worries?
Shane Burroughs is the General Manager for Southern Illinois Grocers. At stores like Sesser Foodland, they’re seeing prices of more than four dollars for items like a head of lettuce and a dozen eggs.
“They’re complaining about the rising costs of groceries, but it’s everywhere,” said Burroughs. “We can’t control it.
“We didn’t use to sell it for that and that’s really expensive.”
Even with the increases, Burroughs believes customers are understanding the situation everyone is facing.
“If we’re seeing price increases, everybody is and I think most customers for the most part understand that,” Burroughs says.
Burroughs believes families will still celebrate Thanksgiving with their traditional meals even with rising food prices.
“They’re going to have their meals and they’re going to plan just like they always have,” he said. “I think they’ll cut back elsewhere.”
Stores like Sesser Foodland rely on local foot traffic to stay in business. That’s something Burroughs says has increased in the last several months.
“I think we’re seeing more local traffic because of gas,” said Burroughs. “So maybe we’re keeping some people from going out of town by offering them some deals that we have.”
There are a couple of things shoppers can do to help save a little more money. First off, – take advantage of weekly ad sales. Also, look for private label brands, which Burroughs says are made by national brand companies. The only difference is, you don’t know which national brand company is making the more generic brand, saving you more money on costs.
“Hopefully, they’re doing that and saving some money by walking out of here with their wallets a little heavier,” Burroughs says.