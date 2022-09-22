Local Gospel group celebrates 80 years with a night of music October 1

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A popular gospel music group from Carbondale is celebrating 80 years of praising in song in October.
Gospel music group Spiritual Travelers is celebrating its 80th anniversary at New Zion Baptist Church in Carbondale. The group started in Murphysboro under a different name.
The celebration is Saturday, October 1 at 6:00 p.m. The Master of Ceremony will be Pastor Darryl Cox with local guests, The New Zion Chorus, Divine, Worship & Praise, and Sister Treena Witcoff & Company. The night will also feature special guests, the Spiritual Wonders of Peoria, IL. For safety, masks are required.
For more information, contact Clarence Harrington at (618) 534-2919 or Dennis James at (618) 203-4888.