Local girl's cancer in remission, now calling on your support

(WSIL) -- A little girl from southern Illinois, whose cancer is in remission, is looking for your support. News 3's Brooke Schlyer spoke with Sophia Grace and her mom, Krystal Wood, about their journey.
In 2022, Sophia became paralyzed from the legs down. Krystal says doctors had a hard time finding the cause until they went to the Children's Hospital in St. Louis
Within hours, Sophia was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms tumor, which targets cells in the kidneys. It grew to the size of a basketball in Sophia's stomach, and moved to her spinal cord and chest. At that moment, they're lives changed.
"She's had cancer since she was born, when she was conceived," Krystal explains. "How we missed it, I'll never know. I've always taken her to the doctor. I've always done the check-ups. She was always kinds of a sickly child, but nothing ever came about until it basically debilitated her."
Krystal and Sophia had to stay at the hospital for three months, so she could undergo multiple surgeries. Then, live at a hotel nearby for follow up treatment.
Once back home, the mother and daughter had to drive weekly for doctor's appointments. Krystal had to quit her job to become Sofia's sole caregiver.
That's when they learned about Book for Hope. The local organization helps families in southern Illinois and western Kentucky, who have a child receiving cancer treatment.
At first, it's gift cards to help with gas and hotel expenses. Then, the group pays one bill a month.
"When you get a childhood cancer diagnosis, your world stops," Krystal says. "You have to be with your child. Book for Hope alleviates some of the financial burden, so you can be with your child."
Book for Hope is holding their Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk. Money raised helps local families like Sophia and her mom.
It's a four-mile walk or run at the McCracken County High School. That number has a special meaning. Of the national funding that goes to cancer research, children only get 4% while adults receive 96%.
Sophia and her mom say, people across the region should sign up for the upcoming fundraiser.
"I need people to rally around Sophia," Krystal adds. "I want people to be there; her friends; her family. Just to support her in her cause. Her cause is childhood cancer awareness."
The event is taking place on September 16th with sign-it at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9. There will also be all-you-can-eat Dip in Dots, hamburgers and hotdogs, face painting and a D-J.
If you can't walk or run, they have chairs set up to just spend time with these families. You can also do this walk anywhere in the world, since there's a virtual option. Organizers encourage you take pictures and tag them on social media.
The cut-off to register is August 31st, you can do so by clicking here.
The group is also looking for corporate sponsors to further their mission.