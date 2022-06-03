Local girl set to go on dream trip after transplant

PITTSBURGH, IL (WSIL) -- A young girl in Williamson County is excited about an upcoming trip.
It's been two years in the making, but her dream is finally coming true.
Giovanna Hill was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Her dad donated a new kidney back in 2019.
"God has kept her here for some reason, and she has a bigger story and a bigger purpose for life," said Giovanna's mother, Mallory Hill.
Around that same time, she expressed how much she wanted to visit Disney World.
Now that dream is about to come true. Giovanna heads to Florida on Sunday.
Her family says they never take a moment with her for granted.
"There's definitely a bond with this baby," said Giovanna's grandmother, Vicky Ridlen. "With everything we faced in the hospital, and all the times they told us she wouldn't survive, and here she is. Proved all of them wrong."
Giovanna is excited about the trip and meeting her favorite princesses. Her family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes.