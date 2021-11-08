Local furniture store helps stock food pantry shelves

(WSIL) -- Anderson's Furniture and Mattress is joining forces with community members to help stock the shelves of area pantries ahead of the holiday season.
Local veterans and members of the Marion High School Girls' Basketball team helped prepare more than 10,000 meals this weekend.
The project is a partnership with No Child Hungry the volunteers put together meal kits which are then boxed and ready for delivery.
"Nobody wants any child to go hungry, that's a thing to me, there should be enough in America to feed everybody. / The more we can do for the community, to give back, that's what it's all about." said owner Lowell Anderson.
Volunteers will deliver meals to area food pantries Monday. Many of those pantries say they're struggling this year as demand for their services remains steady and donations are going down.