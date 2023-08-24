Local food truck still open with the high temperatures

CAMBRIA (WSIL) - Even though it's hot out, people still have to eat. That means food truck workers can't escape the heat.
Some local trucks shut-down this week because of the high temperatures, but Caribbean Hut in Cambria is still open this week.
Freeman Johnson is the owner of the food truck.
He says he's kind of used to the heat being from the Bahamas.
"But it's a little different," Johnson says. "We average 85 degrees, this heat is basically something else."
But the inside of the truck is hot.
Johnson held a thermometer to the inside of the truck. It showed it was close to the 90's.
"And if there is any slight difference in our feelings then we stop for the day," Johnson says. "We don't try to jeopardize our health or anything, but for right now it's hot but it's bearable."
Johnson says one of the reasons they are open today is because they agreed to cater an event later.
"We usually get a lot of catering events, and this day is one of those events that the catering event meet with the high temperature," Johnson says.
He says they will take it easy today.
While they are preparing for the event, they are also receiving customers. One customer says he does not mind getting their food on a hot day.
"It doesn't matter how hot it is the food is fantastic."
Whether the weather is hot or cold, Johnson says the truck's home location is set up to be open all year long.
"Our grill is nearby, and we have an indoor area that has limited seating. As well as it's comfort for us because it has air conditioning and a heater in the winter," Johnson says. "And the Truck is equipped with basically everything we need."
Johnson says he started the Caribbean Hut after he retired. He also says that some of his motivation for being open on days like today is to open a restaurant one day.