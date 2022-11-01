Local food pantry sees influx in clients but a reduction in supplies

Workers at one local food pantry say they're seeing an increase in visitors and a decrease in food on their shelves. They attribute it to the cost of basics going up and believe, at the rate they're going, they'll be out of food in less than a month.
The Benton West City Ministerial Alliance normally had three full shelves of food for clients.
"We're down to two, and it's starting to show," said pantry director, Vicki Seagle. "You can stand on one side of the room and see the opposite side. And when that happens, I get very nervous."
Seagle has worked here for decades. Legally blind, she has the pantry memorized. She feels empty spaces instead of boxes or cans.
"The shelves are getting lower and lower every day," Seagle said.
The food along the shelves is pretty spotty. Seagle said they are flush with some items like green beans, but there are holes, empty spots where other items should be. And the area that is normally reserved for surplus, is completely empty.
Co-director, Kathy Page, crunches the numbers. She said they've seen an influx of area visitors since about mid-September.
"We're experiencing a major increase," Page said. "Especially since Ameren raised the power bills."
Seagle said they don't expect that number to go down.
"With winter coming on, we're going to see a major influx because people will have to turn their heat on," Seagle explained.
Both Seagle and Page said they also see an increase in seniors.
"Our shelves are getting to barren. I'm afraid one day we're just going to have to lock our doors and say sorry," Seagle said. "And what do you say to an elderly person standing at the door who has nothing to eat, and they are starving. I sit up some nights crying and praying over it. Right now, we're holding our own, but like I said, we're less than a month away from nothing. And I don't know what I'm going to do."
What they are doing... spreading the word. They're asking for donations, even if it's a can or two at a time.
"If they all take it to heart," Page said with a hopeful smile, "we should be able to fill our shelves."
Seagle said they can accept nonperishable items either in a box or can. Donations can be made between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. until Noon on Fridays. You can also call the pantry to make an appointment for drop-off.