Local food pantry reaches major milestone

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A local food pantry reached a major milestone.
The Least of the Brethren Food Pantry in Pinckneyville has been operating for more than 25 years.
Organizers say they've gotten more than 300 full semi-trucks of food, which goes right back to the community. They say it wouldn't be possible without the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
The pandemic doubled the community's need, but the organization says they just keep going.
"300 full semi-trucks in 25 years, 30 million dollars if you go to the grocery store and buy it. But 19 straight months, it's been a battle. I'd be a liar if I told you different, we never shut down one day," said pantry President George Culley.
If you are in need of food, you can contact the pantry at (618) 357-9530 or visit their Facebook page.