Local firefighters give Halloween fire safety tips

(WSIL) -- Decorating for Halloween can be fun, but you have to keep fire safety in mind.
The National Fire Protection Association says in 800 home fires every year, decorations catch fire first.
More than two of every five of these fires happened because decorations were too close to a heat source.
The Herrin Fire Department has advice to avoid hazards this Halloween.
"People just need to be careful if they're using any dry material like straw or dry corn stalks and those kind of things to where they're not anywhere near any kind of flammable materials or open flames. Also plug in decorations, reading the directions of what they can be plugged into, using good extension cords," said Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy.
Other ways you can stay safe include using battery-operated candles and staying away from costumes with long, trailing fabric.