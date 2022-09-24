Local firefighters come together to remember one of their own

COELLA, IL (WSIL) -- Franklin County firefighters match-off in a water fight .. to remember a fallen friend.
Twenty teams from local fire departments took part in the Kody Vanfossan Memorial Waterfights at Coello City Park Saturday afternoon.
Vanfossan lost his life in 2019, while fighting a fire in Christopher.
On top of teams earning bragging rights, the event raises money for scholarships and equipment.
Christopher Fire Captain Brent Vanfossan, Kody's father, says it is about getting together to keep Kody's memory alive, and other first responders who gave their all.
"Feels good to know that Kody still has a lot of friends and we still have a lot of support," says Vanfossan. "Just (try) to keep firefighters and even law enforcement, people who have lost their lives in the line of duty and services to southern Illinois, in your thoughts."
This is the 4th year for the Water Fights and there were a few future firefighters there, getting in on the action as well.