Local fire departments receive Illinois COVID-19 relief grants

(WSIL) -- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant.
A total of 36 Illinois Fire Departments will receive over $316,000 thousand dollars in funding.
Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during the periods of quarantines in 2020. These fundraising events include pancake breakfasts and spaghetti dinners, and pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.
Franklin:
Coello Volunteer Fire Department: $10,651
Ziegler Fire Department: $9,028
Gallatin:
Shawneetown Fire Department: $11,030
Jackson:
Dowell Fire Department: $10,586
Vergennes Fire Department: $910
Perry:
Pickneyville Fire Department: $4,388
Pulaski:
Olmstead Fire Department: $6,451
Randolph:
Prairie du Rocher Community Fire Department: $15,000
Tilden Fire Department: $7,160
Union:
Ware/Wolf Lake Fire Protection District: $1,976
Williamson:
Hurst Fire Department: $6,260
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit fire department budgets hard, especially rural volunteer departments who depend mainly on fundraising activities to pay for essential operational needs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “The funds provided to departments will help to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks so they can respond safely and effectively to help their community members during an emergency.”