Local fire department raising money to expand

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters held a fundraiser at a farmers market in Williamson County Sunday and sold out shortly after opening.
Dozens were at Big Muddy Hogs in Hurst-Bush where the fire department was selling pulled pork and pork loin sandwiches. The goal was to raise money to expand their building by adding two new bay-doors.
Organizers say it's up to them to raise the money, as they operate on a fairly fixed budget.
"We've got a good ways still to go yet, but little by little help[s to the more fundraisers the more support we get, we'll be glad. I appreciate all the people coming out here and helping us out and helping support the fire department. I'm happy," said Hurst Assistant Fire Chief Brian Owens.
The department also sold raffle tickets for a pellet grill.
Between the grill fundraiser and the food fundraiser, the fire department raised $2,585 towards the building fund.
If you would like to donate or find their next fundraiser, check their Facebook page.