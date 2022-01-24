Local fire department delivers multiple babies

(WSIL) -- For about a year now, the Harrisburg Fire Department has worked as a back up to local EMS in a number of emergency medical situations and take charge when EMS is unavailable.
Last week the department answered two calls for Females in Labor both 39 weeks pregnant and both delivering before making it to the hospital.
"From what I understand it's not common at all. Guys will work their whole careers in EMS and not get to experience something like that." said Arik Woolard, Firefighter.
Firefighter Eric Woolard was on both of those calls.
"The first call was just toned out as, "In Labor" and we kind of expected the ambulance to be there pretty soon and take them to the hospital" said Eric Woolard.
The ambulance was delayed, leaving Woolard and his crew to assist in the delivery of a baby boy just as EMS arrived.
"There was of course concerns not being in a controlled environment, like a hospital and stuff, doing it in the field, we were trained on how to do that, but would much rather have it done in a controlled state but everything turned out ok."
Three days later, another call for female in labor hit the Harrisburg Fire department, deaconess EMS and the Assistant Fire Chief were en-route to Carbondale.
"Didn't make it, so the baby was born somewhere in Marion, I'm thinking crossing route 37 I'm guessing but we diverted to Heartland." said, Rick Mallady, Assistant Chief.
A baby girls was delivered and no complications reported
"It's pretty neat, it really is, after the first one, we had the fire guys there and the police were there, assisting, that was pretty special."
And with two under their belt they say they're prepared should a third arrive.
"What are the odds, ya know, I know there's guys that work in the field for years and never get the opportunity and we get it in two shifts."
Adding medical is increasing the department's number of emergency calls already logging more than 100 this month.
They are adding additional training to keep up with the changing landscape.