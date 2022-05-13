Local FFA students create K-9 training facility at SIC

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Southeastern Illinois College is now home to a new Police K-9 Training Facility thanks to local FFA students.
Section 25 FFA, comprised of thirteen local high schools, donated their time and expertise to build the facility for K-9 officers and their dogs.
Each school was allowed to pick a couple of items to build for the K-9 obstacle course. Projects were completed off-site and then brought to SIC’s campus for installation at the new facility.
“This is a much-needed resource for our area,” says CTE and Special Projects Coordinator, Ricky Sauls. “SIC is very fortunate to have the space to create this facility and hopes to continue to improve upon it for our local and regional law enforcement agencies.”
K-9s and their handlers are required to train every two weeks. Before this facility was built, local officers and their dogs would have to travel at least an hour each way for training.
The Harrisburg Police Department has one K-9 unit and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department has two. The new facility is available free of charge to police agencies.
FFA’s Section 25 is comprised of the following high schools: Carmi-White County, Carrier Mills-Stonefort, Eldorado, Galatia, Gallatin County, Hamilton County, Hardin County, Harrisburg, Joppa, Massac County, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, Pope County, and Vienna.