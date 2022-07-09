Local FFA chapter host farm toy show

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of farm toys are on display in Jefferson County.
Dozens were at the Mt. Vernon High School Saturday morning checking out the collectables and taking part in a silent auction.
Organizers say it's all to benefit the local FFA chapter with scholarships, competitions, equipment and even their jackets.
"There's been other chapters across the state that has done this as well, but I just felt like this would be something new and different for a fun summer event just to get the public out and about -- something new to enjoy / we needed a way to also come up with funds to support our FFA members." said Mt. Vernon FFA Alumni member Rhett Ellis.
This is the first year for the Mount Vernon Farm Toy Show. Plans are already in the works to bring it back each year, adding more vendors and fundraising efforts.