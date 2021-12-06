Local farm cat takes accidental 300 mile adventure

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local family's farm cat took a little adventure last week, traveling hundreds of miles.
Colton and his wife Amy James visited his grandparents at the Allen Tree Farm in Buncombe for Thanksgiving. When they left, the family cat, June Bug, was missing.
The couple decided to return home after not finding the feline and drove back to Fishers, Indiana, more than 300 miles away.
Six days later, they found the cat under the hood of their car. She was unscathed, but a little shaken up from the drive.
"My grandfather was a veterinarian in Anna, so of course we all grew up being animal lovers, so I think we were all excited and shocked that June Big was actually running around and doing well. We didn't expect that at all. So what we thought was going to be the worst, turned out to be a pretty funny Thanksgiving story."
June Bug is now safe back at the Christmas Tree Farm, though it is unknown how many lives she has left after her journey.