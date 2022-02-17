 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local experts explain how Americans will be impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden pushes Putin for Ukraine de-escalation in second call this month

US officials are currently weighing a wide set of sanctions on Russia meant to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion into Ukraine, according to people familiar with the discussions.

 Getty

(WSIL)---Experts at SIU say explaining tensions the world has had with Russia is not an easy subject.

But the conflict has been going on for years, and being at the forefront of conversation is exactly where experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to be.

"Fairly obvious and cynical attempt to make the world notice Russia," said Theodore Weeks, a professor at SIU who teaches history, especially in Russia and Eastern Europe. 

For now, experts on Russia and Ukraine say as far as the US goes, the United States will not go to war with Russia for invading a non NATO country.

"Estonia is in NATO. So if Russia were to invade Estonia, that is an attack on the United States. That's why Ukraine would like to be in NATO but it's not going to happen because it's too dangerous for NATO," said Weeks.

"But the United States is not going to go to war for Ukraine. Ukraine has been an ally of the United States recently, we've tried to help them modernize their military, but again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO, we have no obligation to defend Ukraine," associate professor of Political Science, Stephen Bloom, added.

But globally, economic impacts of the invasion would be felt immediately.

Gas prices would skyrocket following sanctions.

The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points in one day over fears of a Russia invasion.

But Weeks believes Putin has no interest in ending the conflict.

"He has no interest in ending this war. He has an interest in keeping it simmering, because if it explodes, he's going to get burned too," said Weeks. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you