Local experts explain how Americans will be impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict

(WSIL)---Experts at SIU say explaining tensions the world has had with Russia is not an easy subject.
But the conflict has been going on for years, and being at the forefront of conversation is exactly where experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to be.
"Fairly obvious and cynical attempt to make the world notice Russia," said Theodore Weeks, a professor at SIU who teaches history, especially in Russia and Eastern Europe.
For now, experts on Russia and Ukraine say as far as the US goes, the United States will not go to war with Russia for invading a non NATO country.
"Estonia is in NATO. So if Russia were to invade Estonia, that is an attack on the United States. That's why Ukraine would like to be in NATO but it's not going to happen because it's too dangerous for NATO," said Weeks.
"But the United States is not going to go to war for Ukraine. Ukraine has been an ally of the United States recently, we've tried to help them modernize their military, but again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO, we have no obligation to defend Ukraine," associate professor of Political Science, Stephen Bloom, added.
But globally, economic impacts of the invasion would be felt immediately.
Gas prices would skyrocket following sanctions.
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points in one day over fears of a Russia invasion.
But Weeks believes Putin has no interest in ending the conflict.
"He has no interest in ending this war. He has an interest in keeping it simmering, because if it explodes, he's going to get burned too," said Weeks.