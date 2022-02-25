Local expert weighs in on Russian invasion

(WSIL)---Missiles being fired, troops moving across Ukraine, for the first time since World War II, a country is openly invading a peaceful nation.
"There is basically a tacit agreement that this is your side, this is our side, and one of the problems here is that everyone should be concerned is that we thought we had that tacit agreement, that Russia would realize that invading a neighbor is not a possibility," said Theodore Weeks, a Professor from SIU who specializes in history of Russia and Eastern Europe. "This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated."
More sanctions are being placed on Russia every day as the invasion continues, but these won't have immediate effects.
"What can we do? We can't do a lot immediately, sanctions are not gonna stop tanks, but we can in the medium and long run, do a lot," said Weeks.
While Weeks said the US and NATO will not declare war over the invasion, he said the US cannot stand idly by.
"We're not going to war. The United States and NATO are not going to war any time soon, and we hope never. But if we really don't want to go to war, we have to prepare," said Weeks.
As Putin continues the attacks, Weeks added that it's not only an attack on Ukraine, but on Western ideals.
"It's about throwing his weight around and saying to the west, because he doesn't care about Ukraine, saying to the West, 'I can do what I want.' And that is very, very dangerous," said Weeks.
Weeks also reminds people that the Russia people are not to blame, but the invasion cannot be left unchecked.
"This is not against Russians. But it is against aggression that is unprecedented and if not punished, is very likely to happen again," said Weeks.
Weeks said economic impacts will be felt as this invasion continues, but it's important to keep the people in Ukraine in mind.
The latest reports say 137 people are dead because of the attack and 316 are hurt.