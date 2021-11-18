Local expert weighs in on Poplar Bluff earthquake

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL)---An earthquake happened in Poplar Bluff Wednesday night.
It happened at 8:53 pm, and was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake.
Reports say there wasn't a lot of damage.
The magnitude of the earthquake is more significant than normal, and experts at SIU said earthquakes are common for the area because of the areas of seismic activity nearby.
"These three areas are contingently active. Whether we feel them or detect them, it's a reminder of hey, be aware of this threat, and let's do something about it," said Harvey Henson, Associate Professor of science education and geology at SIU.
Usually earthquakes in that area range from 0 to 3.0 magnitudes.
Henson said they're very rarely felt.