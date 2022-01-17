 Skip to main content
Local events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Maya Skinner

(WSIL) -- Martin Luther King Junior Day is Monday and with the holiday comes several events throughout our region.

Carbondale's NAACP is hosting their M-L-K Scholarship Breakfast Monday morning.

It starts at 8 in the SIU ballrooms followed by a service at 9.

Multiple Events are taking place in Paducah starting with a March from the Robert Cherry Civic Center to the MLK Memorial on Park Avenue.

That starts at 9:30.

A luncheon is taking place at 11 it's held at First Baptist Paducah on Broadway.

And in Cape Girardeau city-wide celebrations are scheduled.

Two virtual events kick off the day with An MLK Memorial Breakfast at 9 and a Humanitarian Luncheon at Noon.

A Day of Giving and Service to collect donations is taking place at the Osage Center from 6 am to 5 pm and at the Shawnee Park Center from 9 to 5.

At 3 pm, the MLK Youth Gala takes place at West Park Mall to conclude the celebrations.

