Local events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WSIL) -- Martin Luther King Junior Day is Monday and with the holiday comes several events throughout our region.
Carbondale's NAACP is hosting their M-L-K Scholarship Breakfast Monday morning.
It starts at 8 in the SIU ballrooms followed by a service at 9.
Multiple Events are taking place in Paducah starting with a March from the Robert Cherry Civic Center to the MLK Memorial on Park Avenue.
That starts at 9:30.
A luncheon is taking place at 11 it's held at First Baptist Paducah on Broadway.
And in Cape Girardeau city-wide celebrations are scheduled.
Two virtual events kick off the day with An MLK Memorial Breakfast at 9 and a Humanitarian Luncheon at Noon.
A Day of Giving and Service to collect donations is taking place at the Osage Center from 6 am to 5 pm and at the Shawnee Park Center from 9 to 5.
At 3 pm, the MLK Youth Gala takes place at West Park Mall to conclude the celebrations.