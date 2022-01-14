Local elementary student honored for bravery in emergency situation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A western Kentucky student is being honored for showing bravery during an emergency situation on a school bus.
On January 11, 2022 Lucas Taylor, a Reidland Elementary student, placed himself in danger to help his fellow students.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the bus Lucas was on with six other students, slid into floodwaters and tiled to its side. As water came into the school bus, Lucas remained calm and helped his fellow students.
Lucas remained on the bus until all of the children had exited in order to assist his school mates.
The sheriff's office awarded him the Citizen Meritorious Conduct Certificate and a Sheriff's Office Challenge Coin.
Sheriff Matt Carter said, "His actions reflect great credit upon himself, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Public Schools, and his family."