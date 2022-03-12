Local DYI group prepares to swap seeds at St. Patrick Day celebration

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- In spite of freezing temperatures this weekend, local folks are thinking about the planting season ahead.
A group in Murphysboro held an "old-fashion" seed swap, with around a dozen folks taking part in CRAFTED Murphysboro's offer of free cuttings and seeds.
Organizers say the event is a trial run for a bigger push next week when they join the community for a Saint Patrick's Day celebration.
"We have succulents, we have hibiscus seeds, veggie seeds, herbs, all different kinds of flowers," says Julie Cheu, manager at CRAFTED Murphysboro, with owner Kathy Guetersloh adding that they will also have demonstrations, and plants on sale with proceeds benefiting an organization helping families in Ukraine.
"The other thing next week that will be fun, is that we're going to do a class on teaching people how to plant potatoes in a bucket," says Guetersloh. "Kids love that; in like 90 days they can turn it over and have a whole bucket full of fresh potatoes."
Festivities next week start early with a 5K walk-run kicking off the event, a parade, an Irish Stew cook-off, games, music and food throughout the day.