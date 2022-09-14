Local Doctor honored with Rural Physician Lifetime Service Award

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local medical doctor that began working at Union County Hospital in 1990, received a lifetime achievement award Tuesday.
The Illinois Rural Health Association recognized Dr. William Ribbing with the Rural Physician Lifetime Service Award.
The award recognizes physicians who have dedicated their entire career to rural practice.
Dr. Ribbing is an SIU-Carbondale graduate and attended the Chicago Medical School. Today, Dr. Ribbing is an assistant professor at the SIU School of Medicine and serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Rural health in Anna, where he has practiced for more than 30 years.
Rural Health now handles 65,000 patient visits per year across 5 clinics in rural Southern Illinois. Dr. Ribbing has made rural access to medical care a priority throughout his career.