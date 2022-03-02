Local dealership partners with others for Project Car

MARION (WSIL) -- After a two-year hiatus, Marion Toyota launched its Project Car initiative.
The program provides a used vehicle to someone in need. This year's recipient received a 2005 Toyota Sienna.
"The entire concept is just wrapped around being able to provide a vehicle to someone in need of a vehicle," said Marion Toyota President Jeff Mayer. "For someone, we can make a direct impact on their life almost immediately."
Marion Toyota is partnering with Survivor Empowering Center, formerly known as the Women's Center, to give the car to a person in need.
Organizers say it's a great way to give back to the community.
"It's sort of, I think, indicative of the community support that exists here in southern Illinois," said Survivor Empowerment Center Development Specialist Joh Pfeifer. "People are generous, and sometimes the only thing keeping people from being generous is that they don't know of particular needs."
Pfeifer says the person receiving the vehicle was "ecstatic" when told.
"This is a person that has a full-time job who has had to rely on others to give her rides," Pfeifer said. "She was actually going to come to our office to talk about this, and she had to cancel because she couldn't get a car.
Marion Collision Center and Bantera Bank are also involved. Bantera is helping with the financial needs and accepting donations at any of their 25 southern Illinois locations.
"We have been able to partner up with Marion Toyota on several different projects, and that gives us great pleasure to be able to provide financial support for a project that is worthy of this cause," said Bantera Bank Regional Manager Amber Pentecost.
Mayer says a thorough mechanical inspection was performed while Marion Collision Center provided some cosmetic needs to the vehicle.
The program was put on hold the last two years because of COVID.