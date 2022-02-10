Local county working on how to distribute American rescue plan money

(WSIL) -- Jefferson County Board members are figuring out how to spend Millions of dollars in federal money.
That money coming from the American Recuse Plan.
Whether it's updating a dilapidating courthouse.
"We've got an old courthouse and our sewer system is in really bad shape. We are going to redo it and put new sewer lines in underneath. Then add hot water to the courthouse because there are several restrooms that have never had hot water here." said Clifford Lindemann, Jefferson County Board Chairman.
Or an outdated jail and justice center.
"In the justice center all the lavatories and stalls and showers will be hands free operation," said Lindemann.
Those plans among others to the courthouse and justice center are what's already in the works costing nearly half of the $7.3 million available to Jefferson county through the American Rescue Plan.
"It's a tough decision because a lot of people are wanting money," said Lindemann. Wednesday night's County board meeting saw a waterfall of requests from different departments throughout the county.
Jefferson, Weber, Woodlawn and Waltonville Fire Department all requesting hundreds of thousands in equipment or money toward new firetrucks.
The health department is requesting tens of thousands for automated appointment software instead of phone and hard copy records.
And hundreds of thousands from the sheriff's office, updating audio and video equipment including electronic inmate monitoring.
"There's a lot of good things we can do with this money," said Lindemann
Now it's up to these board members to determine where it goes.
No decisions were made Wednesday night on where to appropriate the rest of the funding.
But Lindemann says right now the courthouse justice center and volunteer fire departments are the top 3 priorities.
Which projects will get funding will be determined in future board meetings.