Local correctional facilities, nature area receiving funding for improvements

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) announced over $46 million in investments are being made to improve and renovate various state agency buildings in the southern regions of the state.
The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects at state agencies.
Johnson County
- ache River State Natural Area - $739,000: The project includes removing and replacing approximately 16,000 square feet of roofing in the Wetlands Center, which has a cedar shake roof that has reached the end of its lifespan. Project also includes repairing copper gutters and adding new guttering.
- Shawnee Correctional Center - $1,584,700: The project includes replacing the water heater serving the segregation and receiving housing units at the Administration Building and the water heaters in the four cell houses.
- Vienna Correctional Center - $6,000,000: The scope of work provides for replacing the main substation with a utility owned substation, replacing the medium voltage cabling, and sectionalizing switches and transformers throughout the facility.
Perry County
- Chester Mental Health Center - $1,027,400: The project includes providing a new CCTV system including operating software, cameras in the areas where patients have access, servers, and storage hardware updates.
- Menard Correctional Center - $21,249,200: The project includes replacing the 4160-volt primary electrical distribution system at this facility. The work includes all new primary medium voltage cabling underground and overhead, from the point of supply by the serving utility to the step-down transformers supplying the facility. The work also includes new substations, medium voltage switching units, and medium voltage transformers.
“The commitment for improvements to the Du Quoin Impact Program facility was a particular reason for my support of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. In my 20 years of service to the Illinois Department of Corrections, I saw the significant impact the services provided here had on inmates and their families, and I eagerly await this facility reopening," said State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).
Randolph County
