Local conductor pushes for rail safety bill after two derailments in Ohio

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- There's a bill in Congress that aims to increase safety on rail lines while banning single-person crews.
A group of bipartisan senators introduced the Railway Safety Act of 2023 last week after two trains derailed in Ohio last month. The train that derailed in East Palestine had a crew of three.
There is no federal legislation that requires a two-person crew on Class I freight trains.
Stefanie Gentles, a certified conductor and engineer for Class I rail companies for the past nine years, says cost-cutting measures are catching up to the rail industry.
Gentles says she's noticed training hours cut in half and trains doubling from about 8,000 feet to 16,000 feet on average.
"Train crews are overworked. They're working off their rest. They're not getting a proper amount of rest. They're getting put right back to work on these engines. The crews are cut short. The engine maintenance has been deferred," Gentles said.
Gentles hopes the bill passes and believes railroads should be held accountable for derailments. She says the ones suffering are people who aren't getting what they need.
"[Rail companies] will make amends but they'll do it slowly because it's going to cost them a lot of money," Gentles said.
A spokeperson for Association of American Railroads sent a statement to News 3 Tuesday night:
“Railroads have been clear that they support fact-driven policies that address the cause of this accident and enhance safety. As we continue to review this bill, it is clear it includes many of the same items AAR and others have clearly said would not prevent a similar accident in the future. Railroads look forward to working with all stakeholders to meaningfully advance real solutions.”