Local community college hosts forum to discuss future

(WSIL) -- Rend Lake College wants to hear from you about possible changes at the school.
People can weigh in on what new programs and facilities should be added to campus.
They also want to know which facilities aren't being used and which ones can be repurposed.
The college held a forum Thursday night and explained their vision for the college going forward.
"I think the traditional way of educating students is going to change. I think we are going to be more competency based education where you are going to maybe not be the traditional in the class sixteen weeks, it's going to be changing toward meeting certain educational goals and moving forward after you've met those goals," said Angie Kistner.
There is another town hall meeting Thursday, April 14. It's at the college's Pinckneyville campus from 5 to 6:30 pm.