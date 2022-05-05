Local community college expands truck driving program

(WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College is expanding its truck driving program.
It's to help with the national demand for truck drivers and because a new federal law requires entry-level drivers to complete training from an approved provider.
The new program includes CDL training and a new simulator.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9 a.m., officials from the College and the community will hold a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to expand the program, including CDL training, a new state-of-the-art simulator, classroom, and training range at the Metropolis Extension Center (5385 Industrial Park Dr, Metropolis, IL).
The 8-week course will be offered in Metropolis and the main campus in Ullin starting this fall.
