Local community college expands truck driving program

(WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College is expanding its truck driving program.

It's to help with the national demand for truck drivers and because a new federal law requires entry-level drivers to complete training from an approved provider.

The new program includes CDL training and a new simulator.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9 a.m., officials from the College and the community will hold a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to expand the program, including CDL training, a new state-of-the-art simulator, classroom, and training range at the Metropolis Extension Center (5385 Industrial Park Dr, Metropolis, IL).

The 8-week course will be offered in Metropolis and the main campus in Ullin starting this fall.

For more information click here

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

