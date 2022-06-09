Local communities receiving grants for public infrastructure, housing rehabilitation

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced several communities are recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation.
A total of $23.5 million will be awarded for 45 projects, which will support housing rehabilitation projects and enable communities in non-metropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.
Public infrastructure grant recipients:
- Cypress, $391,550
- East Cape Girardeau, $550,000
- Mound City, $530,050
- Mt. Vernon, $550,000
- Olmsted, $403,000
- Sesser, $544,000
- Thebes, $457,400
- West Frankfort, $550,000
Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety, and public welfare.
These projects include construction of storm sewer pipes, waterline replacements, hydrant and water storage tank construction, and other critical projects that help mitigate flooding and support sewage management, water delivery and other public water necessities.
Housing rehabilitation grant recipients:
- Christopher, $550,000
- Hurst, $550,000
- Johnston City, $550,000
- North City (Coello), $500,000
- Pittsburg, $500,000
- Zeigler, $500,000
Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, and accessibility accommodations, and more.
Homeowners work through the local unit of government to apply for the grant, with up to $50,000 available for each home.