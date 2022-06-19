Local communities celebrate Juneteenth with parades, music, games

(WSIL) -- Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across the nation this weekend, a new federal holiday that marks the day in 1865 when a Union Army Major rode to Galveston Texas, telling enslaved African Americans they were free.
This happened two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a holiday, but it's only been widely celebrated in recent years. Many Civil and Human rights activists use the day to highlight systematic inequalities.
MARION
Here locally, dozens of people try to stay cool in the heat Saturday, including those celebrating at Pyramid Park in Marion.
Organizers held the city's third Juneteenth event. People came out to compete in a cornhole tournament. Some danced to the DJ's tunes. And others got a taste of some home cooking, like juicy brisket courtesy of Smokin' K's Barbecue and Cajun Cuisine. Owner Kenneth Beverly says his food brings a mix of cajun and Texas-style flavors.
"Other than the briscuit that we get a lot of hoot and hollering about we do a lot of cajun dishes," explains Beverly. "A lot of gumbos, dirty rice, boudin balls and things of that sort. We do a lot of pulled pork. I know something new that we're trying right now is jumbo turkey legs. So we'll see how that goes. It's pretty big in Texas so I wanted to give it a shout out here and see if everybody liked it as well."
Sergio Gilspie of the group Gen-ext of Southern Illinois, organized the event for the third straight year. He says it is about coming together, meeting new people, and celebrating freedom.
"That's the main thing that we're trying to push is togetherness and unity," says Gilspie. "The 4th of July we celebrate that very heavily and Juneteenth really deserves the same energy in my eyes. We celebrate our independence from England why should we not be celebrating our true freedom? I mean it's one of America's core ideals."
CARBONDALE
A parade kicks of an entire day of Juneteenth activities in Carbondale. Dozens were downtown to take part in the "march" Saturday morning.
Starting near Town Square, participants held signs, sang songs and walked to Attucks Park where activities continued.
Volunteer Carolin Harvey says, while the holiday is new at the federal level, Carbondale has a history of celebrating Juneteenth for more than 20 years.
"We always did the commemoration of the 30 former slaves at the cemetery but we also always did something on Saturday, which is a remembrance but also a celebration," explains Harvey. "So, that's what this is, we want to remember the past but we also want to celebrate what we have today and what's in the future, and also just making our youth more aware of what's going on."
Carbondale held a week of Juneteenth celebrations this year. They wrap up Sunday afternoon with a Gospel Sing at the SIU Student Center.
CARTERVILLE
Live music, food trucks, games and entertainment make up John A. Logan's first Juneteenth celebration.
Dozens were on the campus in Carterville Saturday afternoon.
Event organizer Toyin Fox says they want to promote an inclusive atmosphere, diversity and Freedom
"All races, ethnicity's, nationalities --all generations are joining in celebrating," says Fox. "This isn't just for African Americans or black people, we all should celebrate freedom, because when someone is not free nobody's free."
College president Kirk Overstreet adds the Juneteenth holiday and the history behind it continues to shape who we are today.