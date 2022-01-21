Local college works to improve truck driver shortage

MT. VERNON (WSIL)---There are supply chain shortages across the U.S.
Part of the problem: there aren't enough truck drivers to ship those goods.
Truck drivers transport about 72% of goods in the U.S, and the Department of Transportation estimates the U.S. needs another 80 thousand truckers to help with the supply chain.
That's a 30% increase from before the pandemic, when they already faced a shortage.
In an effort to help that shortage, Rend Lake College hosted a truck driver job fair in Mt. Vernon.
14 different companies were on hand to help potential drivers apply.
But they all packed up early, because only 5 people showed up.
Organizers said if the shortage continues, people will start seeing the effects in their every day lives sooner.
"I do feel like there's going to be fewer things on the shelves. Right now, we probably don't notice the things because they're probably the more obscure things. I think I heard some today say like hula hoops. But one day we're gonna look on the shelves and something that we're counting on to be there, may not be there," said Margo Wagner, the Dean of Community and Corporate Education at Rend Lake College.
According to the American Trucking Association, if more drivers aren't found, the industry is on track for a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030, and the need for 1 million over the next ten years.