Local college introduces state of the art 3D Anatomy Table

(WSIL) -- A local college has a new tool, designed to help students in the classroom.
Shawnee Community College continues to provide new and innovative learning opportunities for students. The SCC Science Department says the college recently purchased a new tool for increased learning outcomes known as The Anatomage Table.
The Anatomage Table is a technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization system for anatomy and physiology education, and that is used by medical schools and other institutions of higher learning.
The table provides students with a fully segmented real human 3D anatomy system which provides a digital visualized anatomy exactly as students would see using a real cadaver.
SCC Math & Science Chair Lori Armstrong said, “This new table is going to help our students experience a level of anatomical instruction that has previously been unavailable to smaller institutions. Often the students in our biology and anatomy classes, including nurses, have only a limited amount of opportunities to experience dissection in such an immersive way. The Anatomage Table will allow them to effectively perform dissection in a 3D environment and help them to gain a more in-depth understanding of the human anatomy not previously possible.”
The Anatomage Table will be utilized by SCC students beginning in the upcoming spring semester.