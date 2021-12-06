You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local coaches, players, media members inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
il basketball coaches association hall of fame

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has released the Hall of Fame induction class for 2022. 

Click here for a full list of inductees.

Congratulations to the following members from southern Illinois:

COACHES

  • Jon Brown, Crab Orchard High School
  • Wendell Wheeler, Cobden, Du Quoin, Newton, Patoka

PLAYERS

  • Bruce Baker, Benton High School, Alabama-Birmingham 
  • Matt Shaw, Centralia HIGH School, SIU Carbondale

MEDIA MEMBER

  • Darren Kinnard, Southern Illinoisan

FRIENDS OF BASKETBALL

  • Matt Hampleman, West Frankfort, Frankfort Comm. HS

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you