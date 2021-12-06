Local coaches, players, media members inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has released the Hall of Fame induction class for 2022.
Click here for a full list of inductees.
Congratulations to the following members from southern Illinois:
COACHES
- Jon Brown, Crab Orchard High School
- Wendell Wheeler, Cobden, Du Quoin, Newton, Patoka
PLAYERS
- Bruce Baker, Benton High School, Alabama-Birmingham
- Matt Shaw, Centralia HIGH School, SIU Carbondale
MEDIA MEMBER
- Darren Kinnard, Southern Illinoisan
FRIENDS OF BASKETBALL
- Matt Hampleman, West Frankfort, Frankfort Comm. HS