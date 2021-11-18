Local churches unite to bring the gift of Christmas

MT. VERNON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- You can give the gift of Christmas to a child, who might not get a present otherwise.
Central Christian Church in Mt. Vernon is partnering with other churches in the region for Operation Christmas Child.
Participants pick up a shoe box, choose if they want to buy gifts for a boy or girl, an age range, and then go shopping. A few examples needed items are a soccer ball and pump, stuffed animals or a new outfit.
Once dropped off, the boxes are delivered to Samaritan's Purse, which distributes them to children in need all across the world like South America, Asia and Africa.
Jared LeCrone, who is the Communications Pastor, say it means a lot to bring joy and a smile to their faces while spreading the message of Jesus.
"The kids open up the boxes all at the same time," he explains. "These kids are in so much joy opening these presents. Getting to play with things they've probably never even seen before in some way."
The goal is to fill 3,500 shoe boxes and the deadline to do is nearing.
Collection is taking place now through Monday, November 22 at the Ministry building behind the main campus.
For more information, go to the church's website or give them a call at (618) 242-4185.